Carin Stresemann took her seat in the lower bowl of Xcel Energy Center on Friday morning with both excitement and apprehension. She fully admits to being “one of those moms” who is rather intense when it comes to watching her sons wrestle.
But this was no ordinary competition. This was the state tournament. And while both of her sons – Zach and Tyler Wells – entered the event unbeaten, a level of uncertainty remained. How to deal with the overflow of emotions is a work in progress.
“It’s incredibly emotional. I get teary even talking about it,” Stresemann said. “Your heart is on that mat. Those are my kids. To see that hand raised, it’s the greatest feeling in the world. If it doesn’t go that way, it’s heartbreaking. There’s nothing like wrestling. It’s you and one other opponent. You don’t have a team to rely on. When you win, it’s elation. When you lose, it can be devastating.
“It’s been a nerve-wracking week and has been incredibly busy. The moms got together and we made ‘state’ signs and stuck them in the road on 169 so the kids could see all their names coming down here. We’re all very excited. The adrenaline has us going.”
A couple seats away, Zach and Tyler’s father, Erik, watches just as intently. He and Carin are no longer married but remain good friends and are steadfast in their support for their boys.
“I never wrestled, however, my father Paul was a really good wrestler for Willmar in high school,” said Erik Wells, who boxed until he was 15, was a powerlifter and standout linebacker at Willmar.
“He passed away in 2015 and I know he is watching them from heaven. I get nervous when the boys wrestle. Most would say I sweat profusely. I’m excited knowing the amazing amount of training they put in year-round and I can’t wait to watch it payoff.
“I’ve never heard Zach or Tyler say they don’t want to practice. They love this sport. They are better than I ever was and they’ve earned everything that they have accomplished.”
The early years
Zach and Tyler were in third and first grade, respectively, when Carin signed them up for youth wrestling in Princeton. She saw the $35 registration price tag and thought it would be a fun activity.
“I thought it would be a good way for them to burn some energy,” Stresemann said. “They’re very high-energy.”
They started going to tournaments in their second year, and it quickly became obvious they had not only talent, but also a huge passion for the sport.
“We saw Tyler had enormous talent and was gifted, and he absolutely fell in love with it,” Stresemann said. “For Zach, it was more challenging and he’s worked very hard, and it’s evolved from there. They wrestle pretty much year-round.”
Once Erik and Carin realized his potential, they enrolled him at PINacle Wrestling School in Roseville. The school is co-owned Brandon Paulson and Jared Lawrence, who have rather impressive resumes with seemingly endless lists of accomplishments.
Paulson is a 1996 Olympic silver medalist, 2001 World Championship silver medalist, and was named 2014 National Junior Coach of the Year. Lawrence was a 2002 NCAA champion and 2003 runner-up at the University of Minnesota. He also was a four-time college All-American.
The school produced 114 individuals at the Minnesota and Wisconsin state tournaments.
“Brandon brought Tyler to a whole new level and it opened up so many doors,” Carin said. “Tyler has traveled the country and the world.”
Those travels brought Tyler to Budapest last June for the World Wrestling Championships. He left as world champion in the 15U freestyle division and will be trying out for the 2020 U.S. World Team next month in Las Vegas.
State tournament rollercoaster
Few were surprised when Tyler easily won his first two matches. The freshman entered the tournament ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds with a 42-0 record.
Zach, a junior in his third state tournament, was 40-0 coming into state but was not one of the top two seeds. After a routine first-round victory, he dropped a tough 5-4 decision in the quarterfinals.
Though his tournament was not over, it put Stresemann through the emotional wringer.
“I’m usually screaming when they’re out there,” Stresemann said. “With Zach, my emotions are really running high because he’s a junior this year and I want the podium for him as much as he does. I told him ‘you’ve done the work and you’ve put the time in and now you have to go get it because your opponents want it just as bad as you.’”
That perseverance paid off as Zach won his next three matches in the wrestlebacks, including a 6-4 decision in the third-place match to get him on the medal podium for the first time.
“He was happy with third knowing how tough it would be,” Stresemann said. “But he certainly wasn’t satisfied and will be going for the gold next year with everything he’s got.”
Tyler’s methodical dominance continued Saturday, culminating with an 11-3 major decision in the championship match. This was his first year of varsity wrestling as he was too small in previous years to be eligible.
After his victory, Tyler did what he always does by shaking hands with his opponent and jogging across the mat to receive well-wishes from coaches Brian Zellman and Louie Servaty.
Those coaches, along with the entire group of parents, are just part of the “village” Carin said makes this success all possible. That group also includes Princeton youth coaches Larry Boeke, and middle school coaches Zach Nielsen and Bill Schultz.
“I’m beyond proud. Wrestling is a sport that you don’t just go to practice,” Stresemann said.
“It’s dieting, it’s nutrition. We have a kitchen scale and they weigh their food. The dedication and the passion they have for this sport, I can’t even tell you how proud I am when I see them compete at this level and get their hand raised knowing it’s been eight years working for this. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
