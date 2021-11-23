Carl the Camel has returned to the B&J Evergreen Farm in Princeton, signaling that the holiday season has arrived. Carl and his friend Santa Claus will be at the choose-and-cut tree farm from 9-5 this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well. Carl, who B&J Santa said has been visiting the farm for seven or eight years will be at the farm each day through December 12. The farm is located just outside of Princeton and across the Isanti County line at 9419 Highway 95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.