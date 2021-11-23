Carl the Camel

Carl the Camel has returned to the B&J Evergreen Farm in Princeton, signaling that the holiday season has arrived. Carl and his friend Santa Claus will be at the choose-and-cut tree farm from 9-5 this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well. Carl, who B&J Santa said has been visiting the farm for seven or eight years will be at the farm each day through December 12. The farm is located just outside of Princeton and across the Isanti County line at 9419 Highway 95. 

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments