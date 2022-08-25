Candidate filings for local seats now closed

Filings for open city government and school board seats officially closed Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Those who chose to file will be in the running for those seats in the general election on Nov. 8.
Following are the names of those who filed for seats in local city governments and local school boards.
CITY GOVERNMENTS:
Bock: Adam Booth filed for the position of mayor. Sandra Booth and Tiffany Kunst filed for the two open city council seats.
Foreston: Tom Longfield filed for the position of mayor, a two year term. Brian Smelter filed for the two year term open city council seat. Dana Gave and John Haugen filed for the two open city council seats which are four year terms.
Milaca: Dave Dillan and Carvin Buzzell filed for the position of mayor which is a two year term. Norris Johnson, Kenneth Muller, and Dan Hollenkamp filed for the two open city council seats, both of which are four year terms.
Pease: Brandon Hunter and Diane Kiel filed for the position of mayor. Joshua Baas, Keith Cook, Susan Mach, and Richard Swedeen filed for the two open city council seats.
Princeton: Thom Walker filed for the position of mayor which is a two year term. Jenny Gerold, Ben Lewis, Jack Edmonds, and Carrie Petersen filed for the two open city council seats which are both four year terms.
SCHOOL BOARD:
Milaca: The school board has four open seats all of which are four year terms. Jennifer Corrow, Sara Herr-Larsen, and Jere Day all filed for those seats.
Princeton: The school board has three open seats with incumbent Deb Ulm, incumbent Eric Minks, Jennifer Super, Jeremy Yuker, Melissa Lynch, and Bret Yuker filing for those seats.
