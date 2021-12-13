Congratulations to Spirit River Yoga and Massage on its grand-opening! The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the new business on Friday, Dec. 3. Spirit River Yoga and Massage is located at 31940 125th Street NW. The business owner is Emy Minzel.
