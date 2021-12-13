Spirit River Yoga Massage ribbon Cutting

Congratulations to Spirit River Yoga and Massage on its grand-opening! The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the new business on Friday, Dec. 3. Spirit River Yoga and Massage is located at 31940 125th Street NW. The business owner is Emy Minzel.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments