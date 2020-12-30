Princeton Planning Commission members have approved the site plan for a new 2,220 square-foot Taco John’s slated for a site west of Marathon Gas.
Commissioners unanimously approved the restaurant site plan at their Dec. 21 meeting.
Princeton-based R.W. Builders submitted an application as representative for McBroom Investments, LLC.
The restaurant property is zoned general commercial and restaurants and eating establishments are a permitted use.
Plans show a private road will access the restaurant off of Ninth Circle South.
Community Development Zoning Specialist Mary Lou DeWitt presented the Taco John’s revised site plan and reviewed city staff’s recommendations for approval.
“These plans are what the city engineer is recommending,” DeWitt told commissioners. “They [the developer] wanted to reduce the traffic coming from the north, and signage will say when you are exiting, it will be right-turn only. That will reduce any conflict with Marathon and Burger King. It will improve egress.”
Documentation of an easement clarification and maintenance agreement will need to be provided prior to submittal of a building permit, DeWitt added.
A stormwater easement is required with an adjoining lot, she explained.
City Engineer Jenn Edison recommended reducing the entrance to the site from 36 feet down to 32 feet or 30 feet from the east.
A menu board will be located on the northwest side of the building with a single lane from the access off of the private road.
A landscaping plan has not been submitted. Additional landscaping plans will need to be approved by city staff prior to issuance of a building permit.
One of the city’s required conditions for site plan approval involved a bike rack.
The Great Northern Trail is located south of the Ninth Circle South roundabout and the new Taco John’s location.
Since bike riders will use the trail and visit the restaurant, DeWitt said city staff would like a connection from the Taco John’s site from the trail.
“The applicant has not submitted any signage at this time,” DeWitt said. “If in the future the applicant asks for either a pylon or monument sign, city staff will bring the request to the planning commission for approval.
Fire hydrant relocation on the site will need to be coordinated with Princeton Public Utilities. “The PUC will be working with the developer, so Marathon and Burger King won’t be under distress,” DeWitt said.
Eric McBroom has been the owner of the Princeton Taco John’s since 2006.
“We hope to start construction as soon as possible in the spring,” McBroom told the planning commission last week. “We will be ready to go.”
