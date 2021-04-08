An almost four-hour live stream was the feature of the 2021 Business & Community Virtual Expo April 3.
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the virtual expo to maintain social distancing while also offering local businesses a way to connect with customers.
Businesses could setup a virtual booth, arranged in tiles on the website, which allowed customers and vendors to chat virtually. Along with the live chats, customers could browse websites and read more about each business.
Throughout the day PACC staff hosted a live stream, visiting businesses around town and presenting some pre-recorded demonstrations. Visitors who could not attend the live portion also could checkout the website through April 4. A recording of the live stream is still available online on PACC’s Facebook page.
