Plastic Products Company, Inc. — with the help of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce — celebrated 40 years in business April 30. The celebration was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured from left: Greg Krueger, Robert Zemke, Nate Carlson, Tiffany Schomel, Ben Holder and Carrie Vesel.
