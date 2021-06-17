The old Shopko building in Princeton was purchased recently by Mike’s Discount Foods.
The Fridley-based discount food seller announced June 3 that it had purchased the former 40,000-square-foot Shopko building at 705 Northland Drive.
Half of the building will be used as a retail store while the other half will function as a warehouse, according to the announcement. The new location is anticipated to open in the fall.
Mike’s has five previously existing locations in Anoka, Hilltop, Fridley, Comfrey and Braham. The company is a family-owned discount grocery store. It touts its ability to sell food cheaply for reasons including store closeouts, salvaged food, overstock and food near or past its “best if used by date,” according to its Facebook page.
The local Shopko closed in 2019 after 25 years in Princeton.
The owner of Mike’s Discount Foods could not be reached for comment by press time.
