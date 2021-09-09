A Minnesota author is publishing a new series of books focusing on how kids around the world are helping make it a better place.
Stacy Bauer, author of “Cami Kangaroo and Wyatt Too” recently wrapped up a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first three books in her new series that highlights youth making a difference.
“I really want to empower kids, and actually everybody out there, to find something they’re passionate about that helps somebody else or animals or the Earth and just find a way to take action,” Bauer said.
Last winter Bauer was looking for a way to use her voice to help people, encourage kindness and good deeds, she said. Bauer noticed, after reading thousands of children’s books as a teacher, a gap in who was written about in children’s books.
“I didn’t really have any books that were focusing on kids who were making a difference,” Bauer said.
She put the word out she was looking for “super kids” who were making a difference. She started finding kids doing everything from starting their own recycling company to helping save the rain forest to raising money for healthcare research.
What was supposed to be one book quickly grew into seven. She’s gathered stories from kids around the world, though most of them are in the U.S. Four of the kids are from Minnesota, according to Bauer.
Bauer funded her series through a Kickstarter campaign, which allowed customers to preorder the books. The money then pays for the printing, illustration and other publishing costs. She raised over $32,000 with the campaign, which will fund the first three books of the series.
Customers can preorder the books from her website, stacycbauer.com. She expects it will take a couple of months for the first books to ship, Bauer said.
Bauer plans to start another Kickstarter campaign to fund books four through seven in February. Those books are expected to hit shelves sometime next spring, Bauer said.
An East Bethel resident, Bauer grew up in Blaine and spent 13 years as a teacher. But her dream was always to become a published author.
About four years ago, Bauer decided to fulfill her dream and began her first series, based on her own kids.
“They’ve had always been doing funny things and I was telling people the stories about what they were doing,” Bauer said.
She kept hearing from her listeners that she should write those stories in a book, so she did, Bauer said.
She founded Hop Off the Press, her publishing company and began with publishing “Cami Kangaroo and Wyatt Too,” her first book series.
