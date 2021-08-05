The new owner of Coal Creek Station intends to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the power station, pending final approval from regulators.
Great River Energy, East Central Energy’s wholesale power provider, held a system-wide vote on July 30 regarding its sale of Coal Creek Station. The membership voted to approve the sale of the 1,151-megawatt (MW) power plant to Rainbow Energy Center, LLC.
The sale of Coal Creek Station averts the plant’s closure, which was scheduled for the second half of 2022 unless a buyer was found. Rainbow Energy Center will continue to operate the power plant and plans to develop carbon capture and storage at Coal Creek Station to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. GRE will enter into a power purchase agreement with Rainbow Energy Center, helping to provide reliable and affordable electricity to co-ops like ECE, while also adding 900 MW of wind energy by 2023.
“Electric markets are complex,” ECE President/CEO Justin Jahnz said. “GRE is making a decision that has the most positive outcome possible for a generation asset that was not running economically. At the same time, Coal Creek Station will continue to operate, which preserves the stability of the market as well as the local economy.”
The high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that connects central North Dakota and Minnesota will be purchased by Nexus Line, LLC, though GRE will operate and maintain the HVDC system under a 10-year contract. Additionally, Rainbow Energy Center plans to add incremental generation from renewables to fully utilize the capacity of the HVDC transmission system.
There are additional regulatory approvals required before the sales transactions are finalized.
“We want to assure our members that this will not adversely affect ECE’s rates,” Jahnz said. “The sale of Coal Creek Station ensures reliable energy for ECE while reducing the risk of an asset that was losing money.”
“We’re glad to see our power supplier move toward a more sustainable future while balancing cost effectiveness and reliability,” Jahnz added. “The sale of Coal Creek Station is in the best interests of ECE and our nearly 63,000 members.”
