Sherburne County Commissioners have approved a program that makes available grant money for businesses that have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherburne County businesses can begin applying for those funds today. Eligible businesses may receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000.
The Small Business Recovery Fund is designed to assist businesses that can show a decrease in actual revenue (for existing businesses) or anticipated revenue (for newer businesses) of at least 20 percent.
Applicants who are approved to receive grant money will be required to conduct a 30-minute visit with an industry expert with the County’s Entrepreneur Lab program before receiving the grant funds.
For more information and to apply, go to www.co.sherburne.mn.us and click on the news item “Small Business Recovery Fund” to find the link to the application.
The application window opens Aug. 9 and will close Aug. 31.
