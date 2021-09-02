GPS 45:93 is pleased to announce an educational event from the Minnesota Commercial Association of Real Estate/Realtors (MNCAR) on the commercial real estate market in East Central Minnesota, labor market trends, and support available for new and growing businesses in the region. The event, titled Development Opportunities in East Central Minnesota, will take place on Wednesday, September 15 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, 10825 Lake Boulevard, Chisago City.
Featured presenters include:
King Banaian, Dean of Public Affairs, St. Cloud State University
Luke Greiner, Labor Market Analyst, MN Dept. of Employment and Economic Development
Catalina Valencia, Director of Business Development, MN Dept. of Employment and Economic Development
Attendees can register online at tinyurl.com/GPS4593September15. The registration fee is $20. This course has been approved by the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce for 2.0 hours for Real Estate continuing education.
East Central Minnesota is home to an excellent workforce, robust transportation system, proximity to the state’s three largest metropolitan areas, and abundant natural resources. With growing communities, growing population, and little red tape, it is your point of opportunity for future growth. Come learn about the economy, labor force, shovel ready sites, opportunity zones, and financial and technical assistance provided in the region.
After the event, please join GPS 45:93 for a networking opportunity featuring a cornhole tournament and refreshments from the Uncommon Loon.
For more information on the event, contact GPS’s Consultant, Karl Schuettler, at kschuettler@northspan.org or 218-481-7737.
