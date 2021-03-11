A local favorite for morning pick-me-ups is moving down the street in Princeton.
Coffee Corner will be moving to the old Dairy Queen at 207 S. Rum River Drive, just across the street and about a block down from its current location.
Owner Cheryl Minx bought the building in November and has been working through the licensing and remodeling process since then, she said.
The move is a chance for the store to get what customers are regularly asking for — a drive-thru.
Coffee Corner should remain otherwise largely unchanged. Minx foresees adding some new staff and possibly unveiling a couple of new products, but otherwise customers can expect a similar experience to before.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed most businesses, the local community has kept the breakfast and lunch spot going. Coffee Corner shut down early on but was able to reopen quickly in three of its four locations once it filed the plans required by the state to maintain social distancing, according to Minx.
“I think our small community has done an outstanding job of supporting us as a small business, and I can’t say enough about this community helping us through these troubled but good times because they continue to support what we’re doing,” Minx said.
The shop has locations in Princeton, Milaca and Zimmerman. The only location currently closed is a storefront on the Anoka-Ramsey Community College campus in Cambridge, because the campus shut down due to the pandemic, according to Minx.
The restaurant allows for walk-ins and curbside pickup and will deliver food to businesses but not private homes, Minx said.
Coffee Corner offers more than coffee. The restaurant also serves paninis, sandwiches, soups and a variety of iced or tea drinks.
“If you’ve never been to a coffee shop (the baristas) will help you decide and pick something for you to try, because they’re baristas, so they’ve learned the trade and how to figure out what somebody may or may not like,” Minx said.
Minx purchased Coffee Corner in 2013, when it was located across the street from the Princeton Mall. The next year they remodeled a house in Milaca which became a second location. In 2019 Minx opened her third location in Zimmerman.
The campus location came from a Coffee Corner lover who became president of the student union. She contacted Minx when the college was looking for a new vendor.
To stay up to date on the coffee shop’s operations, follow Coffee Corner on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.