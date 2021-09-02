A brewery plans to open in Princeton, just off Highway 169 on the south side of the city.
The council approved annexing a property at the corner of 124th Street Northwest and 323rd Street Northwest. The move comes at the request of the property owner who hopes to turn the property into a brewery.
“We’re going to have everything from real root beers, to seltzers to just about every kind of beer on tap at a time,” Owner Jeff Smith said.
Smith told the council that they plan to remodel the interior and exterior of the existing building for the brewery. A parking lot will be installed along the east side of the building and a dog play area will be built along the south side, Smith said.
“Our whole idea he is to pull people off the highway — especially on weekends — we want to get that traffic off 169 going northbound,” Smith said. “We’re a good location, probably an hour out of the cities here where people can stop in.”
Smith said they hope to serve as a pit stop for people heading up north and who are staying in Princeton.
They originally planned to open one in Zimmerman, but the pandemic forced them to back away from that project.
“This is actually a better location for us, more visibility from the highway,” Smith said.
The owners are hoping to get all the paperwork done as quick as possible, because they hope to get the parking lot done by fall. Once they get the brewing equipment installed, they hope to open up sometime in February, Smith said.
The final approval of the annexation will come before the council again at their next meeting.
