A new Princeton business is helping women make their mark.
The Mark women’s clothing boutique has opened in the Princeton Mall at 114 S. Rum River Drive.
Owned by Christen Lohman and Brooke DeMets, The Mark has relocated from Zimmerman.
The two met when DeMets began dating Lohman’s brother.
DeMets had always wanted to open a boutique store, and Lohman had previously run a boutique store out of her home.
When the two met, it was only natural that their passions would come together and create The Mark.
But it didn’t happen with a storefront right away.
“A year ago we held an event at the golf course in Princeton just to see how it would go,” Lohman said.
The event was a success, which led to a store opening.
Lohman and DeMets opened the Zimmerman store in March and quickly outgrew their space.
With Lohman being a Princeton native and Princeton High School grad, the pair looked toward her hometown.
“Being a Princeton native, we wanted to keep it local,” Lohman said of the move north.
In addition, Princeton allowed Lohman and DeMets’ boutique clothing store to have a “small-town feel,” they said.
The store specializes in high-quality products that are easy to wear and easy to wash. The Mark carries sizes from extra small to 3X.
“Our goal is to make women feel good in their bodies,” DeMets said.
The Mark also carries jewelry and accessories.
Something that sets The Mark apart from other clothing retailers is the store’s live Facebook events each Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Mark highlights new products that have arrived at the store at www.facebook.com/themarkmn.
“We try them on, style it, and let people see how it looks,” Lohman said of the new merchandise.
The Mark is about helping women make their mark in the world, DeMets said.
And she literally means “the world.”
Thanks to the live Facebook events, The Mark customers can see the store’s merchandise from anywhere.
“That allows us to ship all over the U.S.,” Lohman said.
Locals can take advantage of placing an order for in-store pickup.
The Mark is open Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be expanded hours during the holiday shopping season, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
Also be on the lookout for The Mark’s upcoming 12 Days of Deals during the days leading up to Christmas.
