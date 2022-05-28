Authorities believe the body of Garrison man reported missing since April 11 has been recovered from Mille Lacs Lake.
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the body believed to be Matthew James-Peter Chapel, Jr. was recovered from the lake near the address of 17232 Walleye Road on Saturday, May 28.
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal Police officers responded to that location and located a deceased individual floating in the water on the edge of the shoreline.
The body was recovered from the lake and was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.
There has been an ongoing missing person investigation for several weeks with joint search efforts between multiple law enforcement agencies in the Vineland Community involving Matthew James-Peter Chapel Jr., Burton said.
Based on the circumstances observed today at the scene on Walleye Road, it is presumed but not confirmed that the body recovered is his, he said.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will make official notification at a later date of the identity of the person recovered and more details may be released in the future. This incident remains under investigation and this preliminary information is subject to change, Burton continued.
If you have any information on the missing person case involving Matthew James-Peter Chapel Jr, please contact either the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8257 or the Mille Lacs Tribal Police at 320-532-3430.
