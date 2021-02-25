Ben Barton, superintendent at Princeton schools district, briefed board members Feb. 16 on a potential facilities-based referendum that was halted last spring with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Barton did not make a firm recommendation to the school board on the long-developing $48.5 million referendum, although he did say that “It seems like all the information is pointing towards having a question on the ballot,” and likely this year.
A facilities working group had met the previous week on Feb. 9 to sort through a project cost analysis and the results from a recent community survey, as well as plot out the timeline for holding a referendum should the board approve to have it on a ballot (see Feb. 18 Union-Times article).
Those involved in the decision making at that working group meetin Feb. 9 and at the regular board meeting Feb. 16 urged for a question on the ballot sooner rather than later in order to take advantage of what is now a highly competitive construction market as well as rock-bottom interest rates.
School board members indicated they would likely support a fall referendum but were still undecided on whether to go to voters in August or November this year. A date in mid-May had previously gained some favor with the working group but is now too early of a date for meeting state deadline requirements.
Board members also talked over the possibility of splitting the referendum into two questions and making the option of constructing a new athletics field house into its own issue.
Officials reasoned that this would give taxpayers a yes/no vote on that particular build-out, which had garnered just 51 percent approval among those surveyed, without jeopardizing support for other school building improvements, which ranked much higher among respondents.
Including the field house option alongside such district priority items as increased classroom sizes at the high school and upgraded HVAC could be risky and “could sink the whole project,” said Barton.
“The polls and the data would suggest that the typical referendum that the community would support would be about 75 percent of the dollars going to academic kinds of areas and 25 percent would be more of your athletics and activities,” he said.
As it stands, the overall project currently being considered is about an 80/20 split, with 80 percent of the $48.5 million going toward academic-based improvements, most of them at the high school; the other approximately 20 percent would be an investment in activities facilities.
Officials were uncertain as yet how much construction of a field house would tip that balance. Adding such a facility would also not be a one-time cost but would necessitate budgetary considerations for its ongoing maintenance and management, said Barton.
Barton was hesitant to give board members a firm recommendation Feb. 16 after the previous week’s meeting elicited little community involvement.
The district has pursued a track of extensive community engagement on the project, digging deep to the 100-person working group that had maneuvered the 2013 referendum and now reviving that same involvement for the current push.
But underwhelming turnout, just 20 or so community members, at the earlier meeting Feb. 9 was both “frustrating” and “concerning,” said Barton, who emphasized how important it was to im and the district to engage the community at large.
“How can we frame this where we can honor all the work the [community working] group has put in last year but take the opportunity to massage some of that based upon more reflection and feedback and information we have to have some possible modifications to what might go on the ballot?” he asked.
