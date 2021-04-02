AT&T* customers and FirstNet subscribers in Princeton and Zimmerman got a big boost in wireless connectivity. Two new cell towers have been added to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Minnesota’s first responders access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

