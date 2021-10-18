On the date of Sunday, Oct. 17 at approximately 7:15 pm The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries involving a North Memorial ambulance and a passenger car at the intersection of 160th St and Central Ave N. just north of Milaca.
The ambulance was traveling eastbound on 160th St at the intersection of Central Ave with its lights and siren activated when it was struck by a passenger car that was traveling northbound on Central Ave.
The driver of the passenger car was transported from the scene by ambulance to the St. Could Hospital. Both North Memorial employees were transported by private vehicle to the Princeton Hospital. The patent who was being transported by ambulance at the time of the accident was flown from the scene to the St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Air Care.
This Crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol at this time and more info may be released at a later time. This information is preliminary at this time.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, The Milaca Police Department, Milaca Fire Department and North Memorial EMS.
