A little guy with a big heart

The story of a young boy named Bentley goes back a ways. Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton recalled the history with this big-hearted Milaca boy.
“We’ve known of Bentley and see him quite a bit,” said Burton. “I first heard about Bentley in 2019 during Police Memorial Week. We stopped by Bentley’s house, where he had a tribute set up, and said hi to him. He told us that he loved the police, which was pretty neat. Since then, we’ve been mutual friends and he stops by the Sheriff’s Office frequently and we give him stickers. He’s a really neat kid.”
On the holidays, Bentley would send treats to the department and make goody bags for the police officers each year during National Police Week.
But recently, Bentley went above and beyond the typical tasks of an 8-year-old and planned a fundraiser for the Mille Lacs County K-9 program.
Bentley’s mom, Meghan Witzman, said ever since Bentley was 2, he wanted to be a police officer like his grandfather.
“Over the years, he has supported local law enforcement, but this last month, he really wanted to do something special,” Witzman said. “He heard that the K-9 unit was trying to raise money for new dogs and came up with the idea of making a special shirt.”
So Bentley got to work and compiled some ideas with inspiration from a Grunt-style (a company that takes pride in military and country) shirt his dad was wearing and created a design. He then went around the neighborhood, his parents’ work and his school to get orders, with a goal of 100 shirts to sell.
Over the course of a week, Bentley reached his goal and raised $1,000 for the K-9 unit. The fundraiser was then closed and the shirts were handmade by a family friend, Jennie Hippie. After the shirts were made, Bentley helped package and deliver each of the shirts.
Bentley’s mom said that, surprisingly, Bentley did most of the leg work for the project.
“He came up with the idea, created the design, went out into the community for door-to-door sales, and delivered each shirt through local home delivery or the post office. “Bentley put a lot of heart and hard work into this fundraiser,” Witzman said.
When asked why he created the fundraiser, Bentley said, “Sometimes police officers need help too.” He added that when he grows up, he wants to be on the SWAT team and a K-9 officer.
Witzman said that the fundraiser has ended now but that they truly appreciate all the love and support that was shown to Bentley and to the Mille Lacs K-9 unit.
“It’s amazing that an 8-year-old could do this and have the drive to do this. It’s really incredible for a kid his age,” Burton noted. “I’m really excited for his future and hope he sticks around. It will be fun to follow him through the years.”
