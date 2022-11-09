Election 2022 MT

Candidate Pete Stauber (R) takes the win in the race for the 8th Congressional District.

Stauber defeated democratic opponent Jen Schultz 188,070 to 140,433. Stauber had 57.19 percent of the vote.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

