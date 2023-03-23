sheriff mt 1

KATHIO TOWNSHIP -The dismembered remains of a 25-year-old Isle man were found in a storage tote in a shoreline ditch along Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township on Tuesday, March 21.

Bradley Weyaus, 21 of Isle, is being held in Mille Lacs County Jail on charges of second degree murder.  Weyaus was apprehended March 21 on a rural property in northern Mille Lacs County.

