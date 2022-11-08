 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rent & Mortgage Contest

Rent & Mortgage Contest

State Representative 10b: Schultz hold early lead

Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

Election campaign vote buttons on American flag for 2022

 liveslow

In the race for State Representative District 10b, Isaac Schutlz takes (R) early lead with 50 percent of precincts reporting.

Schultz holds a 8,315 to 2,442 lead over democratic opponent Hunter Froelich. Schultz currently holds 77 percent of the vote.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred