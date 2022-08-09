Election UT

Results for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Primary

Mille Lacs County Sheriff: 25 of 25 Districts Reporting

Kyle Burton.                 2,036

Ryan VanDenhuevel      200

Patrick Broberg.            326

Travis Johnson.             799

In the 8th Congressional District: 697 of 835 Precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN:

Harry Robb Welty:    4,708

Pete Stauber.           46,706

DEMOCRAT:

John Munter.           5,552

Jen Schultz.            35,279

In Senate District 10: 123 of 123 Precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN

Nathan Wesenberg.    3,757

Steve Wenzel.            3,308

Jim Newberger.          3,123

In House District 10A: 73 of 73 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Charles "Chuck" Parins.     1,288

Ron Kresha.                      3,577

In House District 10B: 50 of 50 Precincts Reporting

Isaac Schultz.                    3,009

John Ulrick                         457

Blake Paulson                     1,722

In House District 27B: 16 of 18 precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN

Rachel Davis.                    798

Kurt Daudt.                       2,178

Minnesota Governor: 3,729 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Scott Jensen and Matt Birk                                            270,696

Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards'                              19,914

Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow              12,396

DEMOCRAT:

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan                                           398,633

Ole Savior and Julia M Parker                                              14,374

SECRETARY OF STATE: 3,729 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Erik van Mechelen               103,945

Kim Crockett                       178,349

DEMOCRAT

Steve Carlson                      101,419

Steve Simon                        274,811

Attorney General: 3,729 of 4,103 precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN

Sharon Anderson.         38,077

Doug Wardlow.             104,587

Jim Schultz.                 158,454

DEMOCRAT:

Bill Dahn.                      44,032

Keith Ellison.                 370,829

