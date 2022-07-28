Mille Lacs County sheriff primary election guide

As the primary election approaches on Aug. 9, voters search for the candidates who best represent their preferences. The Union-Times asked the four candidates running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff five questions to help voters gauge who they feel will best represent them
1) Why are you running for office?
2) If elected, what is your top priority for the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office?
3) What are the major challenges facing the sheriff’s office in the next year and beyond? How do you think the county should address these challenges?
4) How would you prioritize the patrol and enforcement efforts among the distinct geographic regions of the county?
5) Wild card: Write anything you’d like to say to the voters on topics we haven’t already asked about.
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Patrick Broberg
1. I am running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff for the reason a majority of citizens in Mille Lacs County want and that is positive change within the Sheriff’s Office. I will bring a vision of Community Orientated Policing to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and to our community as this will improve our Public Safety. When I am your Sheriff, the Sheriff’s Office will be involved in community events throughout Mille Lacs County and there will also be interaction with all citizens within the community. As your Sheriff I know that I can serve the citizens of Mille Lacs County with honor, respect, and trust. Through my training and experience I can provide the citizens with the quality of law enforcement citizens deserve.
As your Sheriff, I will also uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and protect all citizens rights.
2. When I am elected Sheriff, my top priority will be learning the role of Sheriff and to find the best training for the deputies and staff to fulfill my promise to the citizens to bring Community Orientated Policing to Mille Lacs County.
3. The major challenges facing the Sheriff’s Office is finding employees to work in the correctional facility/jail at this time. The county needs to find another way to seek out potential employees for the jail. It shows that the Sheriffs Office has to be involved in community events all over the county and seek out potential employees by setting up a Sheriff’s Office booths and interact with potential individuals that are interested in this career.
4. When I am your Sheriff, I will make sure that there is visible patrol throughout all of Mille Lacs County. You will see an increase of patrol on county and township roadways. Business owners will also see an increase of business checks being conducted by deputies.
5. When I am not working, I have volunteered countless hours and 20 years of my time to the community that I live in, through coaching years of youth sports including football, traveling and AAU basketball, and baseball. I am currently a varsity high school football and basketball coach along with being a mentor to high school students. I believe that we as law enforcement have to give back to our community and have our youth and parents see us in a different role. I want to give a big thank you to the public for the great support you give to law enforcement in Mille Lacs County. Now it is time to build these relationships and bridges with the community even stronger.
Kyle Burton
1. I am running for Sheriff because Mille Lacs County needs a proven and experienced leader to fill the vacancy that will be left by retiring Sheriff Don Lorge. My experience over the last 22 years and my different leadership roles have uniquely prepared me to take on the role of Sheriff. As the Chief Deputy, I do many of the Sheriff’s duties already and already have the training, experience and direct knowledge needed to serve as Sheriff. My entire adult life has been solely dedicated to public safety, most of which has been right here in Mille Lacs County. This is my home and I am very passionate about serving this community and ensuring that public safety is provided in a cost effective and ethical manner. I will continue to provide public safety while supporting and defending your Constitutional Right as I have already sworn to do.
2. My top priority will be continuing to address the staffing issues in our County Jail and making sure that it stays open and able to function in such a way that best serves public safety, staff, inmates and our other public safety partners. As Chief Deputy, I have already been working on addressing this issue. I will also continue to build and invest in our great team of men and women to make sure you are served by the best. I have already helped to build great relationships with our other law enforcement and public safety partners in Mille Lacs County as well as with our Community. I will continue to grow and maintain these very important relationships moving forward.
3. One major challenge in the next year and beyond will be addressing the short staffing issues in our jail combined with a need to update and remodel the section of the jail that was built in the mid 1970’s. Working with the Department of Corrections and our County Board to get this done is a challenge as it involved many moving parts. This must start with a facility study of our current facility to identify the most cost effective and efficient way to address the need to remodel. Along with that is the recruitment of staff. We will be experiencing a number of retirements in the coming years and it is becoming more challenging to recruit people to enter law enforcement careers. I will be working with my team to come up with creative and innovative ways to recruit well qualified candidates who want to serve.
4. We currently have 2 deputies assigned to the north end of the county and 2 on the south with a Patrol Sgt. that floats between the 2 areas. This covers our geographic area quite well given the long axis north to south of the county. I would continue to maintain this as I have done as Chief Deputy. For the most part, our other law enforcement partners cover their cities/areas well but we do assist when requested. We are also assisted by them when we ask. The great working relationships we have with the other law enforcement agencies is vital to our mission to provide public safety services to all. We do respond and do targeted enforcement in areas identified by our communities as concerning and will continue to do so moving forward.
5. I started an Officer Wellness program in 2021 in an effort to better serve our staff. The program is designed to help our staff be more resilient to the effects that this job can have on your mental health and wellness. In my time as Chief Deputy, I have also worked hard to update and upgrade equipment within the Sheriff’s Office. I was able to accomplish much of this without using tax payer dollars by using forfeiture funds other revenue sources. In 2022, I got together with the other Police Chiefs in Mille Lacs County and we started a Coffee with a Cop program to engage more with our communities. I am endorsed by the current Sheriff Don Lorge, retired Sheriffs Brent Lindgren, Dennis Boser, Jules Zimmer and multiple police chiefs in Mille Lacs County. I have also been endorsed by the Teamsters Joint Council 32 Union which represents our Jail and Dispatch Staff.
Travis Johnson
1. Over the years I’ve had many conversations with current and former Sheriffs about their duties, responsibilities and roles as the Sheriff. I believe that my broad and diverse background, is the best way I can serve our county, and the people in it, as Sheriff. The Sheriff is elected by the people, for the people; I understand what that means and what goes with it.
2. To use the personnel and resources the Sheriff’s office has to offer, as well as all I have to offer, to protect, serve and meet the needs, and expectations, of the people. This includes, but not limited to listening, communicating with and serving the people of Mille Lacs County.
3. Challenges: Public safety, School safety, Protecting our constitutional rights and freedoms, Budgeting and managing taxpayers’ dollars.
For public and school safety, we can start by being more present at events, activities and gatherings. Presence and visibility are powerful tools. When you’re present where the people gather, you have greater opportunities for positive interactions, conversations and listening to the people’s needs and concerns.
As it relates to constitutional rights and freedoms; not being afraid to ask the tough questions and take the tough stances by standing up to anyone who infringes on these rights and freedoms.
In response to budgeting and expense challenges; we should look for ways to be creative with the budget and define wants vs. needs. This will require looking at the big picture by asking and processing what we can do now to place us in a better position moving forward. There are a number of required expenses within the Sheriff’s Office to protect and serve the community. There needs to be an understanding of the county’s needs and concerns, as well as ensuring every dollar is used appropriately for the community we serve.
4. Communicate, listen, collaborate, support and respect all the agencies, people and communities within our county. We are all here and in this together; we need to work together to protect and serve those within our county.
5. I will listen, communicate, put the people first, think outside the box. I don’t fit the typical mold or stereotype. I am not afraid to ask the hard questions. I bring a unique, broad and diverse background, as well as a wide range of experiences, to the office. If this is what you are looking for, then vote Travis Johnson!
Ryan VanDenheuvel
1. I am running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff as I feel that one of the major roles that the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in the County (Sheriff) has, is that of holding all those that make up the Criminal Justice System (Law Enforcement included) accountable for the decisions we/they make. Criminal Justice System decisions that are made do have a direct impact in the communities we serve and the ability to allow Law Enforcement to keep our communities safe.
2. My top priority, if elected Sheriff, would be to meet with all of the deputies, correctional officers, dispatchers, court security and all employees serving the citizens of Mille Lacs County. I will communicate with them individually and consider their thoughts and ideas on how the Sheriff’s Office can best serve Mille Lacs County. I strongly feel that everyone in a department has a voice and should be heard.
I want those that work for the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office to understand how important their role is for the county they serve in.
3. I feel that one of the major challenges facing not only the Sheriff’s Office, but law enforcement across the state and country is working with other elected officials to ensure the safety of the citizens we serve. To hold those who have done wrong in the community, fully accountable for their actions.
Far too often, our jails can be seen as having revolving doors for criminals, where they are quickly released before the “ink has dried” or given another court date with another promise to appear. Then to not appear and have law enforcement make risky unnecessary warrant arrests and then given yet another promise to appear. I have heard “our hands are tied” along with “the times have changed”. I don’t think that is acceptable for Mille Lacs County citizens. When those tough decisions need to be made, I will do my best, to ensure that those individuals who have harmed our citizens, face penalties that keep them out of society, for as long as our state sentencing guidelines allow.
There is an old saying in the Law Enforcement community (even before I started in my career) - “We catch ‘em, you clean ‘em, you cook ‘em.” Law Enforcement (We) will always “catch ‘em”, I will do my best, to make sure that those who are there to “clean ‘em and cook ‘em” hold up their end of the deal to keep our communities safe and crime free!
It does take all branches of the Criminal Justice System, working together, to ensure the safety of the citizens. Those branches must also work together, to place those who are unrepentant and habitual offenders, in a place where their poor decisions will no longer take a toll on society.
These challenges should be addressed by allowing more transparency, of the decisions that are being made, that have an impact on the safety in Mille Lacs County.
4. I see this as another tough issue in today’s Law Enforcement. With the vocal minority in “social media” bashing Law Enforcement at every turn they can get, we have seen a steady decline in those that choose to go into this honorable and very rewarding profession.
Way back in 1998, when I applied for the Princeton Police Department, there were over 100 applicants for just 1 open position. Fast forward to 2022, we’re lucky if we get double digit applications for 1 open position. Almost every agency in the country is facing this same issue. Finding the right fit of a person to serve with an agency is a challenge. Most agencies are currently understaffed. This is a challenging time to have the patrol and enforcement efforts that are needed, when you don’t have the officers to do so. Law Enforcement curbs crime by being proactive and just being seen. Driving those miles, waving to all of those friendly faces and getting out of the squad car to have a chat with those that live in our communities, do have a profound positive impact. With the law enforcement shortages, we are now forced to become more reactive. There is less time for proactive policing like we were once able to do as the patrol divisions are not fully staffed.
Once qualified candidates are found and fit the agency and the agency is fully staffed (which doesn’t happen overnight), those efforts can be addressed.
Being in Law Enforcement for over 28 years, there is no quick fix. Sometimes, you just have to sit back, evaluate numbers, place law enforcement where those needs are and then allow your personnel to be proactive once again.
Also, without the assistance of every agency in Mille Lacs County, Princeton PD, Milaca PD, Onamia PD, Isle PD, Mille Lacs Tribal PD and MN State Patrol and DNR along with the surrounding counties, critical calls could turn into calls that could affect our citizens and law enforcement and all of their families lives forever. Different agencies do wear different colors of uniforms, but we all have to work together as a Law Enforcement Family, serving the same purpose.
5. I am a believer in God, Guns and Family.
All I’ve ever asked the citizens that I have served for in the past 29 years, is to be a productive citizen in our community, to the best of their abilities and to not have a negative impact on anyone or anything and not to be a bane on society. If you choose to have a negative impact on our community, I will do my job and enforce the laws I have been sworn to uphold. I am honored to protect and serve the communities I have lived in and I would be honored to be Elected Mille Lacs County Sheriff.
