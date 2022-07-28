 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mille Lacs County sheriff primary election guide

  • 0

As the primary election approaches on Aug. 9, voters search for the candidates who best represent their preferences. The Union-Times asked the four candidates running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff five questions to help voters gauge who they feel will best represent them

1) Why are you running for office?

patrick broberg photo.jpeg

Patrick Broberg
Kyle burton.jpg

Kyle Burton
Travis johnson.jpg

Travis Johnson
Ryan VanDenheuvel.jpg

Ryan VanDenheuvel
Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK