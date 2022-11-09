Results for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff, 25 of 25 precincts reporting
Results for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff, 25 of 25 precincts reporting
KYLE BURTON: 6,159
TRAVIS JOHNSON: 4,214
County attorney, 25 of 25 precincts reporting
JOE WALSH: 8,370
County commissioner District 2, 4 of 4 precincts reporting
TIMOTHY WILHELM: 1,015
DAN WHITCOMB: 1,135
County commissioner District 4, 9 of 9 precincts reporting
ROGER TELLINGHUISEN: 1,364
RICHARD SAVITSKI: 794
Bock Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reporting
ADAM BOOTH: 20
Bock City Council (elect 2), 1 of 1 precincts reporting
SANDRA BOOTH: 20
TIFFANY KUNST: 22
Foreston Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reporting
TOM LONGFIELD: 167
Foreston City Council (elect 2), 1 of 1 precincts reporting
JOHN HAUGEN: 151
DANA GAVE: 129
Foreston City Council (elect 1), 1 of 1 precincts reporting
BRIAN SMELTER: 160
Milaca Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reporting
DAVE DILLAN: 659
CARVIN BUZZELL, JR.: 298
Milaca City Council (elect 2), 1 of 1 precincts reporting
KENNETH MULLER: 472
NORRIS JOHNSON: 531
DAN HOLLENKAMP: 443
Milaca School Board (elect 4), 12 of 12 precincts reporting
JENNIFER CORROW: 2,571
SARA HERR-LARSEN: 2,890
JERE DAY: 2,128
Pease Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reporting
BRANDON HUNTER: 31
DIANE KIEL: 83
Pease City Council (elect 2), 1 of 1 precincts reporting
RICHARD SWEEDEN: 57
JOSHUA BASS: 62
KEITH COOK: 41
SUSAN MACH: 32
Princeton Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reporting
THOM WALKER: 1,305
Princeton City council (elect 2), 1 of 1 precincts reporting
BEN LEWIS: 511
CARRIE ANN PETERSEN: 667
JACK EDMONDS: 765
JENNY GEROLD: 704
Princeton school board (elect 3), 5 of 5 precincts reporting
JENNIFER SUPER: 1,178
BRET YUKER: 892
JEREMY YUKER: 856
ERIC MINKS: 1,925
MELISSA LYNCH: 1,312
DEB ULM: 1,579
State Senator District 10,123 of 123 precincts reporting
NATHAN WESENBERG: 28,239
SUZANNE CEKALLA: 10,602
State Senator District 27,32 of 32 precincts reporting
ANDREW MATHEWS: 26,479
EMY MINZEL: 10,397
State Representative District 10b, 50 of 50 precincts reporting
ISAAC SCHULTZ: 15,082
HUNTER FROELICH: 4,089
8th Congressional District, 835 of 835 precincts reporting
PETE STAUBER: 188,070
JEN SCHULTZ: 140,433
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.