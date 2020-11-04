Princeton voters defeated a ballot question Tuesday that if approved, would have eliminated positions held by Princeton Public Utilities Chairman Greg Hanson, Commissioner Dan Erickson, and Commissioner Richard Schwartz.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website tonight (Nov. 4) shortly after 7:30 p.m. showed 1,451 Princeton voters (70.23%) didn’t want to abolish the local commission that runs their electric and water utility.
A total of 615 voters (29.77%) supported the PUC ballot question. If it would have passed, under state statute, all PUC powers would have transferred from the commission to the Princeton City Council within 30 days.
