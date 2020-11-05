Sherburne County election staff are completing the tabulation of less than 1,100 remaining absentee ballots of the 21,454 Absentee Ballots received and accepted by the Ballot Board.
Anticipating a large number of absentee ballots being cast for this general election, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office has extended the deadline for tabulating and reporting of unofficial election results until today (Thursday, Nov. 5).
“Like most Minnesota counties, and as allowed, Sherburne County began processing accepted absentee ballots before Election day,” stated Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold in a news release issued Thursday.
“Unfortunately, the sheer volume of Absentee Ballots received, delays caused by a large number of write-in votes, and technical problems experienced on Saturday with Minnesota’s election system limited our ability to conduct early tabulation.”
Approximately 3,500 Absentee Ballots were tabulated prior to election day, leaving some 18,000 ballots to be scanned and tabulated.
Additionally, under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), Absentee Ballots received by Nov. 10 from military personnel and American citizens living oversees will be counted.
As of yesterday, Sherburne County has received 109 such absentee ballots, to be tabulated as part of today’s effort.
Updated results of Sherburne County’s unofficial election totals are expected to be completed and posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website later today.
It is noted that election results remain unofficial and may continue to change slightly between now and final certification when the Canvassing Board meets on Nov. 12.
This allows time for receipt of UOCAVA Absentee Ballots and, unique to this year, other Absentee Ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 but received after Nov. 3.
These latter ballots are subject to a U.S. Court of Appeals decision. As of yesterday, Sherburne County has received 15 such absentee ballots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.