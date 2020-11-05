Sherburne County election staff completed tabulation of remaining Absentee Ballots earlier today.
Unofficial election results for all 35 precincts and for all 21,454 approved absentee ballots are now available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Election Results website.
“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this challenging election cycle,” stated Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold in a news release issued shortly after 3 p.m.
She added: “Amongst a global pandemic, polarizing political factors, and unprecedented levels of absentee voting, we have been able to ensure that every vote cast in Sherburne County has been accurately counted.”
Arnold said a special note of thanks goes out to Sherburne County’s incredible election staff and judges, as well as candidates, who have helped prove that democracy works best when we are all committed and invested in free, fair and competitive elections.
Election results remain unofficial and may continue to change slightly between now and final certification when the Canvassing Board meets Nov. 12.
This allows time for receipt of absentee ballots from U.S. citizens and military personnel living overseas, as well as other absentee ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 but received after Election Day. These latter ballots are subject to a U.S. Court of Appeals decision.
