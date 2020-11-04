Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday show Incumbent Mille Lacs County District 1 Commissioner Genny Reynolds leading Jack Edmonds.
With the single precinct in Princeton City reporting, Reynold tallied 723 votes (51.31%) and Reynolds 676 votes (47.98%) There were 10 write-in candidates.
Edmonds will be left city office in Princeton to run for the Mille Lacs County commissioner position.
