District 15A Republican Sondra Erickson soundly turned back a first-time election challenge Tuesday from DFL candidate Cal Schmock.

Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m. show all precincts reporting.

Erickson tallied 14,571 votes (74.22%) and Schmock 5,030 votes (25.62%). There were 30 write-in votes.

District 15A includes precincts in Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, and Sherburne County.

