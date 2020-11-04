Three of four incumbents were re-elected Tuesday night to seats on the Princeton School Board.
Challenger Dawn Bourdeaux beat long-time incumbent Howard Vaillancourt and will join Sue VanHooser, Eric Strandberg, and Chad Young as board members. There were 150 write-in candidates.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m. show all precincts reporting, with the following results: VanHooser 4,880 votes (22.76%), Strandberg 4,857 votes, (22.65%), Young 4,577 votes (21.34%), Bourdeaux 3,613 votes (16.85%), and Vaillancourt 3,368 votes (15.71%).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.