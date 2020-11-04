Three of four incumbents were re-elected Tuesday night to seats on the Princeton School Board.

Challenger Dawn Bourdeaux beat long-time incumbent Howard Vaillancourt and will join Sue VanHooser, Eric Strandberg, and Chad Young as board members. There were 150 write-in candidates.

Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m. show all precincts reporting, with the following results: VanHooser 4,880 votes (22.76%), Strandberg 4,857 votes, (22.65%), Young 4,577 votes (21.34%), Bourdeaux 3,613 votes (16.85%), and Vaillancourt 3,368 votes (15.71%).

