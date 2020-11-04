Princeton mayoral race vote totals have been updated after a day-long count of absentee ballots by Mille Lacs County.
This morning, Mayor Brad Schumacher held a two-vote lead over challenger Thom Walker.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website tonight (Nov. 4) shortly after 6 p.m. now show Walker with 1,035 votes (51.11%) and Schumacher with 979 votes (48.35%). There were 11 write-ins.
Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartusch reported very early this morning that Mille Lacs County still had a couple of thousand absentee ballots to process. That effort started at 8 a.m.
In most elections, such tabulation of unofficial results continues past election night. This year, however, posed additional challenges for election officials, given the large number of persons voting absentee.
In an email to the Union-Times, Bartusch reported approximately 217 outstanding ballots from Princeton City will be counted Thursday. Results to the Minnesota Secretary of State will be updated.
Bartusch explained that Mille Lacs County results posted earlier to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website showed all precincts may have reported, but the Election Results website does not make it clear that 100% of precincts reporting status can also mean that precincts are only reporting partial results.
The way Mille Lacs County is processing its absentee ballots requires reopening of results, updating them, then reclosing them. Precincts could show complete reporting with ballots still needing to be counted.
