Vote totals for the Princeton City Council race have increased after additional absentee ballot counting.
Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartusch reported very early this morning that Mille Lacs County still had a couple of thousand absentee ballots to process. That effort started at 8 a.m.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website tonight (Nov. 4) shortly after 6 p.m. show the following: Victoria Hallin, 821 votes (27.36%), Jeff Reynolds, 669 votes (22.29%), Nicholas Taylor, 570 votes (18.99%), Eldon Johnson, 554 votes (18.46%), and Trevor Karsky, 360 votes, (12.00%).
Karsky told the Union-Times in early October he would not seek office and would be leaving the city council race.
Bartusch confirmed Karksy’s name would remain on the Nov. 3 general election ballot because he was a certifed candidate and had not withdrawn before the required deadline.
As the top two candidates receiving votes, Hallin and Reynolds will begin terms in January 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.