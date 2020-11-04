Vote totals for the Princeton City Council race have increased after additional absentee ballot counting.

Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartusch reported very early this morning that Mille Lacs County still had a couple of thousand absentee ballots to process. That effort started at 8 a.m.

Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website tonight (Nov. 4) shortly after 6 p.m. show the following: Victoria Hallin, 821 votes (27.36%), Jeff Reynolds, 669 votes (22.29%), Nicholas Taylor, 570 votes (18.99%), Eldon Johnson, 554 votes (18.46%), and Trevor Karsky, 360 votes, (12.00%).

Karsky told the Union-Times in early October he would not seek office and would be leaving the city council race.

Bartusch confirmed Karksy’s name would remain on the Nov. 3 general election ballot because he was a certifed candidate and had not withdrawn before the required deadline.

As the top two candidates receiving votes, Hallin and Reynolds will begin terms in January 2021.

