Samantha Lange, incumbent Aimee Struffert, and Nathan M. Neuhart were the top vote-getters for three Milaca School Board positions in Tuesday’s election.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 2 a.m. show all precincts reporting.
Lange had 2,331 votes (21.19%), Struffert 2,278 votes (20.71%), Neuhart 2,136 votes (19.42%), Dionne J. Haberman 1,772 votes (16.11%), Tammey J. Anderson 1,549 votes (14.08%) and Natalia Cisneros 872 votes (7.93%). There were 60 write-in candidates.
In Milaca, school board members whose terms ended this year include Struffert, Jeff Larson, and Bryan Rensenbrink.
Of those three, only Struffert filed an affidavit of candidacy to seek re-election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.