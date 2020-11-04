Samantha Lange, incumbent Aimee Struffert, and Nathan M. Neuhart were the top vote-getters for three Milaca School Board positions in Tuesday’s election.

Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 2 a.m. show all precincts reporting.

Lange had 2,331 votes (21.19%), Struffert 2,278 votes (20.71%), Neuhart 2,136 votes (19.42%), Dionne J. Haberman 1,772 votes (16.11%), Tammey J. Anderson 1,549 votes (14.08%) and Natalia Cisneros 872 votes (7.93%). There were 60 write-in candidates.

In Milaca, school board members whose terms ended this year include Struffert, Jeff Larson, and Bryan Rensenbrink.

Of those three, only Struffert filed an affidavit of candidacy to seek re-election.

