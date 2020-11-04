In the Minnesota Senate District 15 race, incumbent Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) has defeated challenger Brent Krist (DFL-Milaca).

Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m. show all precincts reporting.

Mathews had 31,888 votes (74.11%) compared to Krist’s 10,741 votes (25.17%) There were 52 write-in candidates.

Senate District 15 includes areas of Benton County, Kanabec County, and Sherburne County, all of Mille Lacs County, and portions of Morrison County and Wright County.

