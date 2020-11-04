Mayor Tom Longfield ran unopposed this election cycle for Foreston mayor.
He received 212 votes (97.25%) Tuesday night in that race, with six write-in votes received.
Derrick Nauman received 153 votes (50.66%) for council member and George Boyer 145 votes (48.01%), according to unofficial results posted shortly before midnight Tuesday. There were four write-in votes.
