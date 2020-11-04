Incumbent Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe is poised to defeat challenger Bryan Lawrence.
Lawrence is currently serving as a Baldwin Township supervisor.
Unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday show Fobbe with 4,219 votes (51.11%) and Lawrence with 3,996 votes (48.41%).
There were 40 write-in candidates.
All seven precincts for District 5 had reported, but as of noon Wednesday, Sherburne County election staff were still tabulating absentee ballots that were received during the past week.
Therefore, any unofficial election results that have been posted are not considered complete at this time.
“Unfortunately, the Secretary of State’s Election Results website does not make it clear that 100% of precincts reporting can also mean that these precincts are only reporting partial results” said Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold.
In most elections, such tabulation of unofficial results continues past election night.
This year, however, poses additional challenges, given the large number of persons electing to vote absentee.
“Our best estimate is that some 7,000 absentee ballots [out of 21,454 accepted absentee ballots] remain to be counted from across all of Sherburne County’s 35 precincts," Arnold stated in a news release.
Despite Minnesota allowing for two days to complete this year’s tabulation, updated results of Sherburne County’s unofficial election totals are expected to be completed and posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website later today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.