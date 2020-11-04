Republican incumbent Pete Stauber will be returning to Washington, D.C. for a second term.
With 721 of 802 precincts (89.90%) reporting shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Stauber maintained his lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives with 56.20% of the vote, amassing 202,962 total votes.
DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom tallied 38.08% withy 137,511 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker received 5.66% or 20,448 votes. There have been 215 write-in votes.
Nystrom conceded victory to Stauber shortly after the race was called by the AP News Service. She then put out the following statement:
“For everyone who is watching here tonight I want you to know that my fight is not over tonight,” Nystrom said. “I have been fighting to lower healthcare costs and make prescription drugs more affordable ever since my brother and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as teenagers.”
She added: “I have a fundamental belief that people in the wealthiest country on earth should be able to afford the medicines and care they need to keep themselves alive. And I’m not going to stop fighting until that becomes a reality.”
