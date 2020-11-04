District 15A Republican Sondra Erickson is well on her way to another general election victory.
With 23 of 37 precincts (62.17%) reporting shortly after midnight, Erickson has 8,077 votes (76.84%) and has outpaced DFL challenger Cal Schmock, who has tallied 2,421 votes (23.22%).
Currently, there are 14 write-in candidates for District 15A, which includes precincts in Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, and Sherburne County. Precincts in Milaca and Princeton have yet reported results.
