Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher is heading for a second term in office, leading against challenger Thom Walker.
Unofficial Mille Lacs County election totals for the city of Princeton provided to the Union-Times shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. show Schumacher with 735 votes and Walker with 693 votes.
There were seven write-in votes, with a total of 1,559 ballots cast in the mayoral race.
Victoria Hallin has received 534 votes for city council, followed by Jeff Reynolds with 475 votes, Nicholas Taylor with 391 votes, Eldon Johnson with 369 votes, and Trevor Karsky with 266 votes. There were 24 write-in votes, with 3,118 votes cast in the Princeton City Council race.
Karsky told the Union-Times in early October that he would not seek office and would be leaving the city council race.
Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartusch confirmed Karksy’s name would remain on the Nov. 3 general election ballot because he was a certified candidate and had not withdrawn before the required deadline.
Princeton voters are deciding the fate of a controversial ballot question, whether or not to eliminate the Princeton Public Utilities Commission’s three members: Chairman Greg Hanson, Commissioner Dan Erickson, and Commissioner Richard Schwartz.
There have been 989 no votes and 488 yes votes cast thus far for the ballot question, which stated, "Shall the Princeton Public Utilities Commission be abolished?"
The current slate of commissioners will remain in place. There were 1,559 votes cast for the ballot question.
This is a breaking news update.
