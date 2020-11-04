Milaca Mayor “Pete” Harold Pedersen defeated two challengers and will be returning to the Milaca City Council with incumbents Dave Dillan and Lindsee Larsen. All three were re-elected Tuesday night.
Unofficial results reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday showed Pedersen with 600 votes (48.88%) and challengers Carvin “Buzz” Buzzell, Jr. with 391 votes (30.55%) and Gregg Weller with 286 votes (22.34%). There were three write-in mayor votes.
Dillan was the top vote-getter in a three-person race. He had 648 votes (36.63%) while Larsen had 627 votes (35.44%). Challenger Trent Bergeron had 488 votes (27.59%). There were six write-in votes.
