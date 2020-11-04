Mille Lacs County District 3 Commissioner Phil Peterson ran unopposed this election cycle. He was returned to office Tuesday with 1,861 votes (98.41%). There were 30 write-in votes in District 3.

Mille Lacs County Board District 3 includes the cities of Foreston and Milaca, and Milaca Township.

No results have yet been reported in the Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 1 race featuring Jack Edmonds and Genny Reynolds.

District 1 includes a single precinct in the city of Princeton. Edmonds left city office in Princeton to run for county board.

Load comments