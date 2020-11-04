Mille Lacs County District 3 Commissioner Phil Peterson ran unopposed this election cycle. He was returned to office Tuesday with 1,861 votes (98.41%). There were 30 write-in votes in District 3.
Mille Lacs County Board District 3 includes the cities of Foreston and Milaca, and Milaca Township.
No results have yet been reported in the Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 1 race featuring Jack Edmonds and Genny Reynolds.
District 1 includes a single precinct in the city of Princeton. Edmonds left city office in Princeton to run for county board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.