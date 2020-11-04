Voter turnout in Tuesday’s historic general election reached the 82% mark, Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartusch reported earlier this morning.
“We had almost 9,700 Election Day voters, and almost 5,000 absentee ballots. We ended up with about 14,500 total voters in the county,” he reported.
However, the pressing process of getting in-person Election Day voting totals tallied, coupled with early voting and absentee ballot counting created a logistical logjam at the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse after the polls closed.
“We will be resuming our counts first thing this morning,” Bartusch said shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Basically, what we had to do with all of our precincts coming in, we had to freeze the absentee counting. We had to do that in order to receive Election Day results from all of our precincts and get those posted with whatever absentees we happened to have at that point.”
Mille Lacs County has processed about half of its absentee ballots, Bartusch said.
“As soon as we get into the office, we are going to hit the ground running and keep going through absentee ballots,” he said. “Technically, we have up to two days after the election, but this is all about making sure we get accurate counts.”
Bartusch explained Mille Lacs County results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website may show all precincts have reported for a particular race.
However, the way Mille Lacs County is processing absentee ballots requires reopening of results, updating them, then reclosing them. “Precincts may show complete reporting, but they are not done,” he said. Results might change.
That’s especially true with the mayor’s race in Princeton. Bartusch said, adding that when he left the courthouse early this morning, that particular race had a difference about 30 votes on the Mille Lacs side of the election ledger.
As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, unofficial totals for Princeton in Mille Lacs County and Princeton City Precinct 2 in Sherburne County showed incumbent Brad Schumacher with 796 votes, and challenger Thom Walker with 794 votes.
“There are several hundred Princeton absentee ballots that are first in the chute for counting today,” Bartusch said. “I don’t want anybody thinking a particular campaign or race is over. There are a lot of votes to be counted.”
According to Bartusch, the Nov. 3 ballot question that asked Princeton voters if they wanted to abolish the Princeton Public Utilities Commission could continue trending in a direction first reported Tuesday night, when unofficial results were released shortly after polls closed at the Depot, the city voting location.
Those results showed 989 no votes and 488 yes votes cast regarding the ballot question, which stated, "Shall the Princeton Public Utilities Commission be abolished?" As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, those totals were 1,102 no and 524 yes, with Mille Lacs and Sherburne precincts reporting for the Princeton municipality.
Bartusch said he sent an email notification to all city clerks in Mille Lacs County early Wednesday morning, alerting them about the election reporting situation.
“We came close to getting Princeton City done tonight [Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning], but we weren’t able to get it done,” Bartusch said, adding that by the time he leaves the Milaca courthouse Wednesday afternoon, he hopes to have a substantial amount of the election results posted.
However, Bartusch said the recent U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court requiring separation of ballots has thrown a wrench into the voting counting process.
“I have to segregate those absentee ballots and keep them separate in case there’s a legal challenge to get those votes thrown out,” Bartusch explained.
The date for Mille Lacs County canvassing of election results is Nov. 13. That’s when the election results are certified.
“Obviously, if one candidate starts pulling ahead when we start putting absentee ballots through, then it is what it is. But, if a particular race is within 100 votes, I would be really careful with calling it.”
Some Mille Lacs County townships have fairly complete results, but Princeton City still has quite a few results left to post, and there will be changes, Bartusch said.
“We are not done yet.” he said. “I have to review staffing this morning with County Administrator Pat Oman to see what help I can get. This is a daunting task and a methodical process involving a couple thousand of ballots county-wide.”
Bartusch said that he was going to have Mille Lacs County post an update to its website Wednesday regarding election results.
“All of the critical people involved in key races are in the know,” he said, adding that the Mille Lacs County District 1 commissioner race between Jack Edmonds and Genny Reynolds also remained close Wednesday morning.
