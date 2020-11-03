Adam Booth has been elected mayor in Bock. Dennis Girard and Travis Swanson finished first and second in total votes for city council, followed by Laura Bekius.
Booth did not face a challenger in his race.
According to unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Tuesday night, Booth received 25 votes (96.15%) in Tuesday night’s general election. There was one write-in vote for mayor.
In the city council race, Girard received 18 votes (72%) Swanson received 22 votes (53.66%) and Bekius 12 votes (41.46%). There were nine write-in candidates for city council positions in Bock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.