Adam Booth has been elected mayor in Bock. Dennis Girard and Travis Swanson finished first and second in total votes for city council, followed by Laura Bekius.

Booth did not face a challenger in his race.

According to unofficial results posted to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Tuesday night, Booth received 25 votes (96.15%) in Tuesday night’s general election. There was one write-in vote for mayor.

In the city council race, Girard received 18 votes (72%) Swanson received 22 votes (53.66%) and Bekius 12 votes (41.46%). There were nine write-in candidates for city council positions in Bock.

