2019-2020 Results: 14-12-1 (7-5 in Mississippi 8, T-3rd) Lost to Monticello 5-1 in Section 5A Semifinals.
If you speak to anyone inside the Princeton boys hockey program, they will tell you what the team’s universal goal is this year.
“We had conversations this summer about individual goals and team goals. You can ask any of those guys, our goal is to win the conference, to be in the section final game and to compete for a section championship,” said Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick.
The Tigers will be forced to replace key impact players from last year squad.
Princeton’s All-Time leading point scorer Jack Southard, three-year starting goaltender Hunter Burian, and Dylan Cook, who broke Princeton’s record for season assists, are key graduation departures.
Even with those players not being with the program anymore, Frederick believes that the experienced players who are returning can put the team in the position to be successful.
“I do believe that we return a lot of experience, and defensively, we return five players with significant time at with varsity. That will be the nice thing about it,” Frederick added.
Senior Captain Ryan Meland, expects a different style for the team this year.
“We look to start from the defensive zone and work our way out,” the defenseman said. “We aren’t looking for a lot of goals, just the right goals,” Meland said.
Frederick said he would like to see the team drop its goals against average down to two scores per game.
“We have to be good defensively and we have to lower that GAA,” Frederick said. “As coach, I want to see it around that two mark.”
Accomplishing that goal will help the team when it comes to playoff hockey.
Between the pipes, the Tigers will also have a different look this year.
The only goalie with varsity playing time returning will be Devon Day, who had a 2-3 record as netminder.
In order to ensure Day is successful, Meland kept analysis simple.
“We need to start in the defensive zone like normal, give him our backs and play good for him,” Meland said.
Ben Roth and Ben Nelson will also play goaltender for the Tigers.
Princeton aims to use depth to help replace the talent lost from last season. “Depth is huge, that is definitely going to help out missing those scorers,” said Blake Smith, senior forward and captain.
“We need to have a lot of guys that can spread out the scoring this year opposed to last year,” he said.
Captain Cameron Jensen also believes that depth will be a catalyst for the Tigers this year.
“When you roll only one line that can score, it takes a lot out of them and they get tried as the game goes on and you have to rely on those second and third lines,” Jensen said. “If we can roll three or four lines at a time and keep yourself fresh for the game, that will be huge,” he said.
Jensen will be joined by Cade Pazdernik as the two leading scorers from last year’s team.
The pair combined for 19 goals and 23 assists.
If the Tigers want to achieve their 2021 goals, they will have to get past Monticello, which ended their season last year.
“Monticello is the team to beat, they are going to be good,” Frederick, said, adding Pine City, Chisago Lakes, North Branch will also be tough opponents.
Princeton kicked off its 2021 hockey campaign Jan. 16 against North Branch on the Princeton Ice Arena’s new ice sheet in the East Rink.
