The Minnesota State High School League has announced the cancellation of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments as well as any remaining section playoff games due to growing concerns over COVID-19 explained the league in a statement made Friday morning.
This directly effects the Princeton boys basketball team, who qualified for the state tournament Thursday night, after their 67-64 win over Hermantown in the Section 7AAA championship game.
Tigers’ head coach Brett Cloutier was disappointed by the announcement, but understands the importance of player and fan safety alike. “It’s an unfortunate situation. I respect the decision, player and fan safety is the most important and we support the decision the State League has made. It would have been nice to see the kids play a couple games in the state tournament,” said Cloutier.
Princeton's Athletic Direction, Darin Laabs, shared the thoughts of Cloutier. "We are obviously disappointed. It is unfortunate the boys won't have a chance to compete in the state tournament after winning the section last night. We respect the decision and will seek closure to the season in a different manner," stated Laabs.
This will bring an end to the to the successful Princeton season, as the Tigers went 25-4, won the Mississippi 8 Conference and won the Section 7AAA for the second straight year. “Not the way we wanted to go out, but I am proud of this group of kids,” stated Cloutier.
The further growing of concern regarding the Corona Virus has led to many cancellations from basketball to archery as Princeton’s meet this weekend has also been canceled.
With the NCAA announcing the cancellation of its spring sport seasons, one must wonder if high school sports will join the collegiate level in its choice. Laabs stated that "Spring sports will definitely be impacted, but we are currently allowing practices."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.