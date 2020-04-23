The Minnesota State High School league announced Thursday, April 23, that all spring sports and activities would be canceled for the 2019-2020 season.
The statement came just hours after Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota school to remained close for the rest of the academic year.
“In response to Executive Order 20-41 issued today by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League, under direction of the League’s Board of Directors, has declared, effective immediately, all activities and athletics that occur during the spring season have been cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year,” said the MSHSL in an official statement. “The decision of the League is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety.”
The cancelation will impact adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts. Section and State tournaments are canceled as well.
The MSHSL also encourages all students, coaches, advisors, officials and administrators to obey the Stay at Home order and to follow all of the recommended safety practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Activities and athletics have been suspended since March 15.
The Union-Times will provide updates with reaction from Princeton and Milaca athletic directors.
