The young Tigers continued their season improvement but recent efforts weren’t enough as Princeton fell to Cambridge-Isanti and Monticello.
The Bluejackets tallied a 99-85 win on Sept. 22 followed by the Magic pulling out a 104-73 victory just two days later.
Head Coach Montana Lawrence was positive about the direction the team heading despite the losses to the two conference foes. “Both meets were good but Monticello is a stronger team, Cambridge was closer but they are a strong team as well,” Lawrence said.
Both meets saw highlights including the 400-yard freestyle relay taking first place in both contests as the combination of Callie Metsala, Cristina Mujica, Shelby Ulm and Alanna Mrocek swam well. 4:16:36 was the best time of the week for the four.
Princeton, being a very young team, has performed well and continues to get better every day, Lawrence said. “We have a very young team compared to a lot of programs but I am extremely impressed with how our girls are performing this year. Despite that we are not seeing the results in wins, on an individual level the girls are really doing an exceptional job.”
The Tigers only have two seniors on the roster.
Now heading into some of the final meets of the season for Princeton, Lawrence hopes the team can swim some of their best meets. “This is kind of the turning point where we are going to start rest them and get them ready for their final meets which is where we should see really big time cuts and that will be what we are looking for now,” explained Lawrence.
Up next will be a match up against another improving team in Milaca and Princeton will look to see how they match up against the Wolves. The two teams swam on Sept. 29.
