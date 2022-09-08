Let’s just get it out of the way early: I’m a big P.J. Fleck guy.
The current University of Minnesota football coach might not be for everyone, but he has won me over. Whether it was the 2018 season, when the Gophers beat the rival University of Wisconsin Badgers for the first time since 2003, or the historic 2019 season, where Minnesota won 11 games for the first time since 1904, Fleck has my support as a fan of the team.
Granted, Fleck hasn’t had an unblemished record for Minnesota.
There have also been some lows, like last year when the Gophers, as 30.5 point favorites, lost to Bowling Green, or having yet to knock off the Iowa Hawkeyes. It hasn’t been a perfect ride on Fleck’s boat.
But without question, the handling of Jerry Kill’s return to Huntington Bank Stadium could not have been done any better.
Coming into the contest, there was tension surrounding the former and current Minnesota football coaches.
Kill, who had coached for the Gophers from 2011 to 2015 before being unable to continue due to health concerns, has not been the biggest Fleck fan.
From multiple appearances in media disparaging Fleck, even going as far as saying Fleck doesn’t care about his players in a 2019 interview, Kill has taken multiple shots at the current regime.
When Kill accepted the job at New Mexico State to coach the Aggies, it meant Kill and Fleck would go head to head, as the Gophers opened their season with a Sept. 1 contest versus the Aggies.
Kill did not choose to take the high road as buildup to the contest began, even being quoted saying he wasn’t sure if he would choose to shake Fleck’s hand following the contest. Fleck rightfully downplayed the comments, saying that despite the what had been said, Kill and he would continue the tradition of coaches meeting after the games.
Being the bigger man, prior to the showdown between the Gophers and Aggies, Fleck made sure there was no more anticipation around the midfield meeting. Chasing down Kill prior to kickoff, Fleck went out of his to chat with the coach to quickly squash the notion that there would be no handshake.
After a through stomping of the Aggies, with Minnesota taking the contest at 38-0, the two again met to shake hands to continue the postgame procedure.
There could have been countless times where Fleck made a spectacle of what Kill was saying or even chirped back, or run up the score on the rebuilding Aggies’ program. But never once did the Gophers’ coach do so publicly, and chose instead to handle things maturely.
Regardless of what one thinks of P.J. Fleck, his handling of Kill’s return to Minnesota should be looked upon as yet another win for the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.